Franklin Square Gallery holding wooden boat show poster art competition

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Franklin Square Gallery is hosting a competition for Southport’s 2023 wooden boat show poster.

Submissions began being accepted at the gallery Friday.

Your poster could be used in advertising for the show, commemorative t-shirts and a special exhibit at Franklin Square Gallery.

Art work can be submitted through April 24th. The jury will choose a winner on April 26th.

Artwork submitted for the competition will be displayed at the September 1st event at Franklin Square Gallery.

The 14th annual Southport wooden boat show will be held Saturday, November 4th.