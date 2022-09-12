Free Clean Up Week begins in Brunswick County

Free Dump Week at landfill in Brunswick County (Photo: WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — If you have unwanted items lying around your house, you can dispose of them for free all this week.

Free Clean Up Week kicked off today at the Brunswick County Landfill and runs through Saturday.

Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all materials, except for regular household trash and hazardous waste, free of charge during the week-long event.

Individuals can dispose of metal, tires, electronics, appliances, latex paint, clothing, shoes, used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, gasoline, fluorescent bulbs, used cooking oil, smoke detectors, household batteries, and yard debris in their designated areas at the landfill during this week.

Participants must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.

Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged normal tipping fees.

The Brunswick County Landfill is located at 172 Landfill Rd NE in Bolivia.

The landfill is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am through 5:00 pm and Saturday from 7:30 am until 3:00 pm.