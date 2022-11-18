Free COVID-19 tests available for holiday travelers at Pandemic Operations Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to travel for the holiday season, New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services is encouraging people with travel plans to consider adding “get at-home COVID-19 tests” to your list.

New Hanover County HHS is providing tests to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and for those who want to test before seeing a family member who is high risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19.

The tests are available at the Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield Street, Monday through Friday between 9am to 5 pm.