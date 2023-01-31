Free HIV, STD testing being offered Wednesday in New Hanover County

Free HIV and STD testing is being offered Wednesday in New Hanover County (Photo: Funkynatsuki / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Pixabay)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two events are being held Wednesday in New Hanover County for those looking for HIV and STD testing.

Testing is free and will be offered at separate locations.

The first location will be at the NHC Senior Resource Center along College Road from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The second location is at the Mohin-Scholz Office at UNCW from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to attend. First time testers can receive a $10 gift card.