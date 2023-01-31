Free Oak Island Lighthouse history event being held at Recreation Center

An event is being held to discuss the history of the Oak Island Lighthouse (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — History Buffs should mark their calendars for an event being held at the Oak Island Recreation Center.

The free event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on March 2nd, highlighting the history, interesting characteristics, and little-known facts about the Oak Island Lighthouse.

Participants will be entered into a raffle with prizes including a private top tour of the lighthouse, dinner at Oak Island restaurants, and the Oak Island Lighthouse merchandise.

To register, you can visit the G.V. Barbee Library or call 910-278-4283 for more information.