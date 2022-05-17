Free professional development workshop offered at CAM for educators and parents of students grades K-8

Closing the Gap with Arts Integration created to close the growing achievement gap in education through engagement in the arts

"Boundless" Sculpture at CAM (Photo: Alan Cradick)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cameron Art Museum is proud to offer Closing the Gap with Arts Integration on Thursday, June 2 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is a professional development workshop for educators and parents of students grades K-8.

This dynamic free professional development workshop for grades K-8 connects educators with real ways to close the achievement gap and teach core curriculum through the arts in the classroom.

A special focus for this workshop will be teaching the history of the United States Colored Troops through the sculpture, Boundless.

Participating educators will receive a certificate of completion to submit to their respective counties for CEU credit consideration.

Closing the Gap with Arts Integration is free for all educators in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, and Sampson counties.

Register today to deepen your understanding of Cameron Art Museum’s USCT public sculpture Boundless through the lens of history, movement, and theater.

Learn what arts integration is and how you can employ it in your classroom.

These workshops are designed to teach educators how to use the arts to teach core curriculum and help close the achievement gap through active learning strategies that engage all learners.

Registration is now open. Click HERE to register on their website.