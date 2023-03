Free professional headshot event being held Wednesday in Wilmington

Professional photographers will be at a free headshot event Wednesday in Wilmington (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re in need of a fresh picture for your resume, you have the chance on Wednesday.

A free professional headshot event is being held from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at Coworx at 1608 Queen Street.

All Business owners, staff of businesses, entrepreneurs and anyone else who thinks they would benefit from an event like this is welcome to attend.

Anyone interested should RSVP at the link HERE.