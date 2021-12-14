Free Wilson Center tickets available for area non-profits

Broadway for a Better World initiative announced at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (News Release) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College and The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County are pleased to announce that the Broadway for a Better World grant cycle has opened once again. Grants may be submitted for this cycle from Wednesday, December 15, 2021, until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2021. Previous applicants are welcome to apply again.

The Broadway for a Better World initiative is funded through the tremendous generosity of private donors, with the mission of making the theater experience and all of its associated benefits available to underserved populations, particularly young people under the age of eighteen. The grant program is administered by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County, and grant recipients are selected by an independent committee.

“We are pleased to partner with the Wilson Center on this program to benefit youth, senior citizens, and other vulnerable populations who may not otherwise be able to enjoy world-class performances on offer at the Wilson Center,” says Rhonda Bellamy, Executive Director of the Arts Council. “The impact of the live theater experience is both immediate and long-lasting, and Broadway for a Better World is a model of hope and opportunity for the most marginalized in our community.”

Nonprofit organizations in New Hanover and Pender counties may apply to receive tickets to Wilson Center PNC Broadway or Stars Series performances. Previous grant recipients have included the following organizations, and more:

● Brigade Boys & Girls Club

● DisAbility Resource Center

● Domestic Violence Shelter & Services

● Elderhaus PACE

● Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund of Coastal Carolina

● Good Shepherd Center

● Open House Youth Shelter of Coastal Horizons

● StepUp Wilmington

● Theatre for All

● Volunteer Older Citizens Action League (VOCAL)

“The Broadway for a Better World initiative creates an incredible opportunity for area young people to experience the arts,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Cape Fear Community College is proud to participate in this initiative and host grant recipients at the Wilson Center. This program is a powerful example of what can happen when a community works together to help others.”

Amy Jeffrey, Interim Executive Director for DREAMS says, “For the past several years, DREAMS students and families have been the grateful recipients of tickets through the generosity of Broadway for a Better World and The Wilson Center. These experiences are too often outside the financial reach of many of our culturally-minded students and families. Opportunities such as this initiative provides are critical aspects of creating equitable access to the arts and quite often put young people on new and exciting career paths.”

In addition to these outstanding nonprofit community groups, Broadway for a Better World directly supported the growth and education of students at Cape Fear Community College through ticket grants to classes and student organizations. Since its inception, Broadway for a Better World has granted 1,184 tickets to community organizations and 475 tickets to Cape Fear Community College students.

For more information about Broadway for a Better World, its mission, or to apply for the ticket grant program, please visit www.wilsoncentertickets.com/betterworld/. Program offerings available to grant applicants can also be found on that web page.