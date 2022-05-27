‘Freedom isn’t free:’ Remembering the reason for the three-day weekend

While many will head to the beach or put hot dogs on the grill this weekend, veterans with the Leland VFW Post 12196 are urging people to remember why they are able to take the day off.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — While many will head to the beach or put hot dogs on the grill this weekend, veterans with the Leland VFW Post 12196 are urging people to remember why they are able to take the day off.

“Memorial Day is exactly what it means. In memory of those that went before us,” US Navy Veteran Jim Koslosky said.

The day originated as Decoration Day, as people decorated the graves of those who died at war. It came about after the Civil War, which claimed more than 600,000 lives and remains the deadliest US war in history. In 1971, Memorial Day became a federal holiday.

“I think it’s wrong to call it a holiday. It’s not really a holiday, it’s a…if you want to call it…a time out,” Koslosky said. “There are other days that we celebrate, but this day is honoring those who have passed.”

The veterans say there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a day at the beach and time with family, but take time to reflect on why you are free to do that.

“Freedom is not free. A lot of people have paid the ultimate sacrifice and we need to remember those folks who went before us and paid for our freedoms,” US Marine Veteran Eric Terashima said.

For information on Memorial Day events hosted by the Leland VFW Post 12196, visit here.