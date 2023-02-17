Fundraising goal reached for Carolina Beach skatepark expansion project

The Carolina Beach Skate Park project has reached its fundraising goal (Photo: Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways has announced they have reached their goal of $175,000 for the upcoming Skatepark Expansion.

“The CB Skatepark is one of the most frequently used park in our community,” said Nick Hahn, Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways board member and skate park committee chair. “This park is more than a skatepark, it is a community hub. Expanding the park makes it an even better park for kids of all ages to get outside with friends, get their blood pumping and have more fun.”

Fundraising efforts were led by a skatepark subcommittee that created a series of events starting in early 2022. The events were designed to bring the community together to enjoy skating and all that surrounds the skateboarding scene, including music, art, and food.



“Thanks to the overwhelming support of the community and local businesses, skate festivals created real momentum and positive energy,” said Hahn. “That energy attracted the attention of many generous supporters, including Ben Wingrove, a local father of four and business owner, who was at our most recent festival. He was so excited about what the community is doing that he made a donation of $135,000 to become our naming sponsor at the skatepark and launch us to our goal.”

The proposed plan doubles the size of the existing park which now gets crowded during popular times of the day. This plan expands the park’s concrete features to include multiple areas so skateboards, BMX bikes and scooters can all ride more safely at the same time. New skate features such as street skating obstacles, a mini bowl and a pump track are planned along with dedicated areas designed for relaxing, spectating and hosting more skate festivals. Repairs will also be done to the 15-year-old park during the project.

The full expansion costs $350,000 and the Town of Carolina Beach had expressed intent to match the remainder to fund the project. With the initial fundraising goal of $175,000 reached, it is now with the CB Town Council, who previously reviewed the plan, to finalize the budget and planning details.

Once these details are set the groundbreaking for the project could be as early December 2023, according to a press release.