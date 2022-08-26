Funds available to help develop youth programs across NC

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Youth councils, local governments and private or non-profit agencies with ideas for innovative programs to help North Carolina’s teens can now apply for grants up to $500 through the State Youth Council’s Mini Grant program.

Beginning today the North Carolina Department of Administration’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement will accept applications from organizations that build character and leadership skills among North Carolina youth through peer-to-peer community projects.

The application deadline is September 30th.

“The mini grant program fuels creativity and innovation among our youth while nurturing their interest in public service,” Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell said. “These grant funded projects are all inspired by our youth, who are looking for ways to serve their peers and help their local communities.”

The grant program is open to North Carolina youth councils as well as local governments, private and non-profit agencies interested in developing or enhancing projects geared towards high school students in grades 9 – 12. Individual grants will range from $100 to $500. T

he State Youth Council will award a total of $6,292 this fall to organizations and agencies with projects that encourage peer-to-peer community engagement, or sharpen student project development, management, and communication skills.

Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30th to be considered.

Examples of previous projects include: mental health care packages for youth; meal delivery to underserved communities; trail conservation; and tools to communicate through art. Food, entertainment, travel, and salaries do not qualify for grant funding.