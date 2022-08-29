Funds secured to replace roof on Wilmington’s 1st Black Masonic Lodge

(Photo: Historic Wilmington Foundation)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now in the works to replace the roof of Wilmington’s oldest Black Masonic temple.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation says the construction on the roof of the Giblem Lodge is now fully funded thanks to generous donations from multiple organizations.

Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic Temple in the state, and it still has an important role to play in the 21st century, according to the Historic Wilmington Foundation.

“The roof replacement is an essential first step in the rehabilitation of Giblem Lodge,” Raymond Mott, former Most Worshipful Master of Giblem Lodge said. “On behalf of the Brothers and Sisters of Giblem Lodge, we thank all the partners who made the roof replacement possible and we encourage our community to become involved in efforts to make GIblem Lodge accessible once again.”

The site of NC’s first “Colored Industrial Exposition,” Giblem was utilized as Wilmington’s Black library during segregation.