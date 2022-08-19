Garza named West Pender Middle principal

Laruen Garza, new principal of West Pender Middle

BURGAW, NC – Laurin Paige Garza has been named as the new Principal at West Pender Middle School. Ms. Garza was approved by the Pender County Board of Education and fills the vacancy created when Gene Hudson accepted the same position at Heide Trask High School.

Most recently Ms. Garza served as an Assistant Principal at Pender High School and has served in education for more than 17 years. Ms. Garza previously served as Assistant Principal at Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (2019-2021) and was with Brunswick County Schools from 2006-2019.

A graduate of UNCW, Ms. Garza earned her Master of Arts in Liberal Studies (Fordham University Manhattan/UNC Greensboro, NC) as well as Add-on Licensure School Administration Licensure (UNCW).