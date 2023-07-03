Gas prices fall another 6 cents per gallon, standing $1.22 cheaper than last 4th of July

Gas prices are continuing to decline across NC (Photo: Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The average gasoline price per gallon continues to fall.

The price at the pump in North Carolina have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon.

Prices in North Carolina are 13.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.90 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 79 cents per gallon.



“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices.”