Gearing up for the Greek Festival

On South College Road in Wilmington, Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, is preparing ahead of the big rush.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday, May 19, is the start of the 31st Greek Festival.

The festival will last until Sunday, May 21.

There will be traditional Greek food, music, dancing, and a marketplace for all to enjoy.

The church encourages everyone to come out and have fun but a drive-through will also be in operation for quick visitors as well.

Food Line Chairman, Avery Saffo, is expecting thousands of guests over the next three days.

Saffo said, “It’s just honestly a great time for the community to kinda come together and experience really good Greek food and Greek culture and it’s always a good time.”

Saffo said the Greek Festival takes about an entire year’s worth of planning.