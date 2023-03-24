Genesis Block, Common Desk and Downtown Wilmington Inc. partnered together to bring HERStory

The inaugural HERStory event aimed to gather female entrepreneurs and allow them to share and celebrate their accomplishments.

Genesis Block, Common Desk and Downtown Wilmington Inc. partnered together to bring HERStory.

The inaugural HERStory event aimed to gather female entrepreneurs and allow them to share and celebrate their accomplishments.

Tracey Newkirk, co-founder of Genesis Block, said “Well, women and minorities sometimes can have special challenges that other people that are starting businesses may not have. So, we at Genesis Block recognize how important it is to build a solid ecosystem around them that provides the level of support and the intentionality – I think that’s the big word – is the intentionality around supporting them the way that they need to be supported.”

Heather Rhodes is the owner of Castle Street Kitchen and Tiffany Walls is the owner of Art by Nugget LLC.

They said they are grateful for the supportive community that surrounds them and their business.

Rhodes said, “I have been so well received by the community – it’s ridiculous, I didn’t think that I was going to be this well received and people have come to me and told me that I have not only created a restaurant but a place to be.”

Walls said, “Anything is possible and we can all go after our dreams. I just want to let the younger ladies know that there are people out there that will like what they do, who will listen to what they do, who will give them encouragement and give them advice — they just gotta let us know.”

Tracey Newkirk, co-founder of Genesis Block, also said almost eighty-percent of companies they help in developing are women owned.