Genesis Block holds ‘Conversations to Contracts’ event

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Genesis Block is an organization that helps entrepreneurs start or grow their business.

They hosted their quarterly “Contracts to Conversations” event at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus.

The event helps to connect minority-owned small businesses with larger companies and government entities including the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County.

This year, Genesis Blocks’ goal is to connect minority-owned businesses to more than $2.5 million dollars in contracting opportunities. Genesis Block is also the recipient of the “Carolina Small Development Fund” award.

“It’s the community activator award and it’s a state award, it’s given at the state level, so we’re so honored to, Tracy and myself and all of our partners. All our partners, all of our companies contributed to that, because it talks about us activating small business and entrepreneurship in local communities in the state of North Carolina, so we really are thankful for that,” said Girard Newkirk, co-founder of Genesis Block.