Georgia father, son pick up hitchhiker from NC accused of murder

The homicide prompted an hourslong manhunt in the small town of Gillsville which is right on the line of Hall and Banks counties.

HALL COUNTY, GA (WXIA) — A North Carolina man has been arrested in Georgia and charged with murder. But the suspect almost got away for good — until he hitchhiked with an unsuspecting good Samaritan.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said it started on Sunday when the Hall County Sheriff’s Office contacted them about a possible homicide in their jurisdiction. Detectives traveled to Hall County to question a person who reported the alleged crime to Hall County authorities. Neither agency elaborated on the person’s tip.

As this was happening, the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said they received a missing persons report for Martha Angela Ledford. It was determined she’d not been seen for several days prior to her being reported missing.

As the investigation ramped up throughout the evening on Sunday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called into assist the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, the GBI along with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on Peppers Lane in Clayton. A K-9 alerted authorities to human remains which were found buried in a shallow grave on the property.

The human remains were analyzed and collected. The sheriff’s office said they also established a crime scene on the property. As the scene was being processed, information gathered led both agencies to a location on Patterson Gap Road in the Chattahoochee National Forest. The sheriff’s office said deputies and agents with the help of a cadaver dog found a body at this location but due to it’s condition they were not able to identify the person.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said a judge signed off an a murder warrant for Keegan Phillips, 23, of Otto, North Carolina. As the agencies worked to track down the accused killer, what they didn’t know is Phillips already left town on foot.

In an exclusive interview with 11Alive, Russell Jimerson, of Gillsville said he and his son were picking up his paycheck in Lula when they noticed a guy walking down the road.

“He just stuck his hand out, just I mean very quickly, I told my son ‘let’s get ‘em,’ I help everybody,” Jimerson explained.