German based business expanding in the Cape Fear

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One business in New Hanover County is expanding and even breaking ground on a new headquarters.

The German-based manufacturer, ‘Kesseböhmer’, broke ground on a new facility off U.S. Hwy. 421 Tuesday morning.

The company has occupied a sales office in Wilmington since 2007.

The new facility will consolidate its retail display and kitchen storage solutions, which is two separate divisions, under a single roof.

Wilmington leaders and those involved with the project said Tuesday was a steppingstone in expanding the growing Cape Fear region.

“The greater Wilmington Region is a great destination for globally minded companies who are looking for a good place to operate,” Wilmington Business Development CEO, Scott Satterfield, said.

“The 421 corridor was just the best opportunity we could find for a huge project like this,” Kesseböhmer Retail and Merchandising CEO, Andre Klehm, said. “Together with our partners at McKinley Building Corporation, yeah we just had a perfect fit for our needs here.”

This project will be roughly 93,000 square feet and is expected to invest more than 30 million dollars in the facility. The company also plans to hire 30 employees.