Get active safely

The weather is warming up and you know what that means... a chance to take activities outside!

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The weather is warming up and you know what that means… a chance to take activities outside!

But be careful, all the excitement can lead to some serious injuries if you’re not careful.

In Brunswick County, Doctor Benjamin Browning, a surgeon of sport’s medicine orthopedics, shared his knowledge on how to best prevent undergoing a sports injury.

Doctor Browning said, remember that cool down sessions are just as important as warm up sessions and each should last 10 to 20 minutes.

Staying hydrated is another great way to prepare and replenish your body for exercise, again, both before and after and even during.

Lastly, he added to listen to your body. If you’re feeling any sort of discomfort throughout your activity, stop and see a professional.

Doctor Browning said, “If you’re just getting active for the first time in a long time — it’s always important to check with your primary doctor to make sure you’re in good overall health for that activity. Especially if you have any history of any medical conditions. If you have history of any joint pain or old sports injuries — it certainly helps to see a sports medicine specialist, so you can get those checked out.”

Doctor Browning said he most often sees rotator cuff tears, ACL tears and ankle sprains.

He said these injuries can hopefully be prevented if you take the proper precautions.