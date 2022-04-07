Give blood during National Minority Health Month

Mini-health screening, gift card and chance at a travel trailer camper for donors.

American Red Cross

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – April is National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations.

The American Red Cross is reminding blood and platelet donors it’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply this spring to support those with chronic illnesses and other blood needs in the U.S.

Blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients like those living with sickle cell disease – the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent – and beta thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent.

Additionally, black women are more likely than white women to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion.

To help ensure all patients have access to the blood products they count on, donors are urged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, those who come to give through April 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Those who come to give April 19-May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, all courtesy of our partners at Suburban Propane. (Terms apply, see rcblood.org/camper.)

As a benefit to donors, the Red Cross provides vital health insights to help aid in awareness, prevention, early detection and monitoring for better health outcomes. All presenting blood donors receive a free mini-health screening with insights on pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin. Vital signs are recorded in the donor’s online profile where they can track and monitor their results via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org and share the results with their health care provider.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, April 7-30:

Calabash

4/7/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Calabash Elks Lodge, 937 Carter Road

Leland

4/8/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brunswick Forest Community Blood Drive, 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway

Shallotte

4/7/2022: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Camp United Methodist Church, 4807 Main Street

4/13/2022: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., West Brunswick High School, 550 Whiteville Rd. NW

4/20/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shallotte Masonic Lodge 727, 5072 Main Street

4/25/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Dr.

Southport

4/20/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5269 Dosher Cutoff SE