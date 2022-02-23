GLOW Academy hosts its annual Cool Women Hot Jobs event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington brought cool women together with hot jobs. The 5th annual Cool Women Hot Jobs event connected middle and high school girls with women in different careers.

The GLOW academy is a charter school for young women from diverse backgrounds. On Wednesday, more than 70 women where in classrooms talking about everything from law enforcement, to healthcare, to film production, entrepreneurship, and technology. Students asked questions, as they look to make decisions about their future careers.

“Some of our students know exactly what they want to be when they grow up, some are not so sure, and what’s exciting is that all of them still get to explore something new, and we have students who say I knew that I wanted to be a doctor, but now I think I might want to go into journalism,” said Jahleese Hadley, Director of College Access at GLOW.

The event happens every February.