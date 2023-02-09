GLOW Academy receives grant from famous Chef Emeril Lagasse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When it comes to cooking great food and bringing knowledge to the kitchen, few have done it better over the years than Emeril Lagasse.

For some local students in Wilmington, they’re getting their chance to show what they can do with some help from the famous chef.

Lagasse’s foundation donated $500,000 to the GLOW Academy’s culinary department and some students are ready to get cooking.

“It’s honestly amazing cause from going from a small building to this beautiful, amazing, campus sized school and we’re really excited” said student Kiki Burney.

Student Azalea Carter also added, “It really does feel really inspiring that someone is doing this for my experience and the future, it really does feel amazing.”

Burney and Carter are some of the many at GLOW Academy that are thankful for Chef Emeril’s grant.

For Carter, cooking has become something that she has developed a passion for.

“I would watch videos of people cooking and be like oh that’s so cool and I really like thought about it. then I found they had a culinary class and I just thought it was so interesting and now that I know it’s like a professional kitchen, it’s like really amazing cause I’m really getting an authentic experience” she explained.

For both students, this is more than just a grant from Chef Lagasse, it’s a chance to make a real impact.

“If you see something, don’t be scared to do it, just do it. have no fear while doing it because you never know who it could impact and what it could impact.” Kiki Burney said.

“Even if you don’t feel like it, everyone is always there for you and people who support you no matter what” remarked Carter.

With a kitchen full of essentials and the back of Chef Lagasse, one day t could be them on tv cooking in front of the world.