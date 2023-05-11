Glow Academy students celebrate graduation, Arbor Day with tree planting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 50 local students, and Cape Fear Garden Club came together to celebrate two separate occasions at one time.

Students from Glow Academy, from the 6th through the 12th grade, helped plant the Crimson Queen Japanese Maple tree to honor their first graduating 12th grade class.

The Crimson Queen tree is a low hanging “dwarf tree” that changes color throughout the year.

The tree’s red, or crimson, shade stays throughout the summer, but its color brightens and intensifies in the fall.

Johnson Nursery, based in Willard, donated the tree for the special planting.

With the planting, the students honored their first graduating class, while also celebrating Arbor Day, which was on April 28th.

Arbor Day translates as “Tree Day” from the Latin form of the word.

It is a day to celebrate and honor the environment while acknowledging the benefits of trees. Most people spend the holiday outdoors, or planting trees.