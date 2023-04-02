“Going Beyond the Pink” opens doors and makes resources available for breast cancer fighters

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local breast cancer support organization — a hub for resources, education, and financial assistance — opened its’ doors at Independence Mall this weekend.

Kara Kenan, the founder and executive director of “Going Beyond the Pink,” sought out a platform to spread a message of hope – to others battling breast cancer. As she is a survivor herself.

Kenan hopes the hub can be used to better serve the community.

Christine Kennedy, the caregiver and spouse of her late husband, Thomas Kennedy, who, after six years of battling the disease, died this past November.

She said this organization was supportive during Thomas’s fight and said his legacy will live on by the help of Kenan advocating for others also fighting.

Kennedy, said, “When you are going through this, the first thing that happens – whether you’re a caregiver, whether you’re the person diagnosed – you feel terribly alone. So, when you get connected with Going Beyond the Pink and you get that first hug upon walking in – you’re really with a family.”

Kenan, said, “I just thought, there’s got to be a way that I can help with this and it’s through collaboration’s all throughout the community and just talking with people and just the huge heart of our community that all of this is, kind of over the years, just has grown and come together.”

Hours of operation for the resource center will be Monday through Wednesday from the time the mall opens till 4:30, Thursday and Friday from mall open till 7:00, with one Saturday a month.

As the volunteer base grows, Kenan hopes the hours will become extended.

Other fighters and survivors at the grand opening said they are “tickled pink” to access these resources and build a support system, as they continue to battle and overcome their fight with cancer.