‘Golden Tickets’ hidden in New Hanover Co. ahead of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory show

The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College brings a world of pure imagination to Wilmington next month.

Coleman Simmons as Charlie Bucket. Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College brings a world of pure imagination to Wilmington next month with Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on April 26-27, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Ahead of the arrival of the National Broadway Tour, the Wilson Center has hidden six golden tickets throughout businesses in New Hanover County! The lucky finders of these “golden tickets” will be able to redeem them for two free tickets to the show.

“What a perfect opportunity to get the community involved and excited about this incredible show,” said Zachary Pluer, Senior Managing Director of the Wilson Center, “We are thrilled to work with several local organizations and businesses to extend the magic of Broadway out of the theater, and spread the kind of joy this show promotes.”

Clues will be posted on the Wilson Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Golden tickets must be redeemed in person at the Wilson Center’s box office located at 703 N. 3rd St. Please see the Wilson Center’s contest page for additional rules and restrictions.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

There are two chances to catch the show as part of the PNC Broadway Series at the Wilson Center on April 26 and 27, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday only. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.