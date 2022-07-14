Goldsboro company recalls dog treats after NCDA&CS tests show presence of Salmonella

(Photo: Max Pixel / MGN)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Stormberg Foods LLC of Goldsboro is voluntarily recalling chicken strips and chicken crisps products for dogs due to potential contamination of Salmonella.

These products were distributed nationwide between June 8 and July 6 and sold at retail facilities and online.

The products are sold under the brand names: Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats.

The company launched the recall after a sample collected at the production facility by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Food and Drug Protection Division tested positive for Salmonella spp.

“While these are pet treats, if contaminated, they can also make pet owners sick if they touch the treats and have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with them or any surfaces exposed to them,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “If pet owners have purchased any of these products recently, they should check their items against the recall list and contact the company if they have any of these products.”