Golf cart inspections taking place in Sunset Harbor

It's almost time to get your golf cart inspected in Sunset Harbor (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET HARBOR, NC (WWAY) — A golf cart inspection is coming up later this month in Sunset Harbor.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the inspection on May 26th at Sunset Harbor First Baptist Church.

Residents can stop by with their golf carts to have them inspected as per Brunswick County ordinance.

In late 2010, the board of commissioners in Brunswick County adopted an ordinance to govern the operation of golf carts on state/county maintained roadways and public vehicular areas in the unincorporated areas of the county which have a speed limit of not more than 35 miles per hour.

The inspection fee is $25.00 (cash or check) per golf cart and the inspection is valid for a period of two years.

The following are the main requirements to pass a golf cart inspection:

– Licensed driver

– Rear view mirror

– Reflective triangle or flag on rear of cart

– Working brakes

– NO speed modifications

– Liability insurance