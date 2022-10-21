Golf tournament raises $50,000 for Dosher Memorial Hospital programs, services

Dosher Memorial recently raised $50,000 through their annual golf tournament (Photo: Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The 13th annual Dosher Foundation Golf Classic helped to raise $50,000 for programs and services at the hospital.

Along with sponsors, over 35 donations were made by local businesses and individuals to support gifts, prizes, and items for an online auction which helped bring in the large sum of money.

“We are extremely appreciative of every sponsor, donor, and golfer who helped make the Dosher Classic a success,” Dosher CEO Lynda Stanley said. “We are honored by the camaraderie, community, and generosity of everyone who participated.”

First place winning teams were Men’s Flight 1: Allen Kinney, Bob Lewis, Jeremy Gaglie and Garry Brown; Men’s Flight 2: Danny Kuhlmann, Mason Briggs, Justin Wayne, Bryan Swaim; Co-Ed Flight 3: Fred Williams, Bart Elam, Vicki Elam and Mark Elam.