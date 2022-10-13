Google approves Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ for download after content moderation updates

Google approves "Truth Social" for Play Store (Photo: Pexels / Andrea Hanks / White House)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (CNN) – Google has approved the app for former President Trump’s social media platform for the Google Play Store.

“Truth Social” will now be downloadable to Android smart-phones through Google’s proprietary app store.

This follows the social media’s platform’s implementation of stronger content moderation policies.

Specifically, Google had insisted on policies that sufficiently address incitement and threats of violence.

The search giant had also said social media apps on the Google Play Store must provide an in-app system for reporting objectionable content.

Truth Social was already available to some Android devices through non-Google sources like the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Under Truth Social’s policies, user content encouraging violence “may result in” the content or the account creating it being removed from the platform.