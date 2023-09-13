Gov. Cooper announces new funding for North Carolina Pre-K classrooms

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper made a stop at a Cape Fear preschool Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper met with teachers and students at ‘Mary Washington Howe Pre-K Center’ in Wilmington. He announced new funding for North Carolina Pre-K classrooms.

Eight million dollars will be invested in roughly 2,100 classrooms statewide in an effort to improve the availability of supplies and resources.

Gov. Cooper also addressed how a delay in having a state budget is holding up more much-needed help for schools in the Tarheel state.

“We have classrooms that are overcrowded, we have teacher vacancies,” Gov. Cooper said. “Our children are suffering because we don’t have a budget. It would be nice for school administrators to know what kind of salary increases they’re gonna be able to give their bus drivers.”

Cooper said the inclusion of four casinos in the proposed budget is one of the biggest reasons for the delay. The budget was supposed to be completed in July, but debate over the issue has pushed the decision until at least next week — or later.