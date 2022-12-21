Gov. Cooper pardons man for 2001 crime committed in New Hanover County

Governor Roy Cooper

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has commuted the sentences of six people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons of forgiveness to four others.

Cooper pardoned Eric Colburn, 46, who was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001.

The Governor’s office says Colburn is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.

A pardon of forgiveness reflects the State’s recognition that an individual is forgiven for a past crime and may relieve the recipient from collateral consequences of the past conviction.

“Ensuring fairness in our justice system through executive clemency is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Governor Cooper. “We carefully consider research and recommendations made by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board to commute sentences for crimes committed by minors. All of these individuals are deserving of clemency and we will continue to work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our justice system.”

All of the clemency applications were reviewed by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of General Counsel and the Governor.

The other three people pardoned are:

Stefany Lewis, 50, who was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in Robeson County in 1991. Ms. Lewis was 18 years old when the offense was committed. She has since worked as a childcare provider for many years.

Cathy Grimes, 67, who was convicted of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine in Wayne County in 1979. Ms. Grimes was 23 years old when the offense was committed. She has worked as a nurse for many years and is licensed in Maine and New York.

Brenda French, 60, who was convicted of drug and forgery offenses in Forsyth County in 1986 and 1987. Ms. French was 23 years old when the offenses were committed and has worked for years in Forsyth County to help people address addiction issues.

Six people received commutations. Two commutations resulted from recommendations by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the Governor established to review petitions from people sentenced to prison after crimes committed while they were under the age of 18.

The six people whose sentences were commuted are: