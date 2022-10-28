Governor Cooper appoints several Cape Fear residents to NC Boards, Commissions

Governor Cooper has named several Cape Fear residents to various NC Boards and Commissions (Photo: Roy Cooper/Youtube)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper has announced the appointments of several Cape Fear residents to North Carolina Boards and Commissions.

Shemeka D. Stokes of Hampstead has been named to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome. Stokes is the mother of a child with Sickle Cell Disease and is an advocate for children with Sickle Cell Disease.

Wilmington resident Robert S. Cooley, Jr. has been appointed to the NC Military Affairs Commission. Cooley retired this year from his role as a Brigadier General and senior staff officer for the United States Army Reserve.

Lastly, Margaret Weller-Stargell of Wilmington has been named to the Andrea Harris Task Force. Weller-Stargell is the Chair of the North Carolina Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services Waiver Advisory Committee. She is also the President and CEO of the Coastal Horizons Center.