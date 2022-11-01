Governor Cooper establishes commission to provide public university governance guidance

Governor Cooper has signed an executive order establishing a commission to provide public university governance guidance (Photo: Roy Cooper/Youtube)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has signed an Executive Order establishing the Commission on the Future of Public Universities to advise the Office of the Governor and the public on the status of public higher education governance in North Carolina.

“North Carolina’s public universities are our most valuable assets and the key to building a stronger economy with opportunity for everyone and they need serious, diverse leadership committed to working together for the good of our students, faculty, future employers and our state, Governor Cooper said. “Seeking unbiased review and recommendations on proposed reform from bipartisan leaders with first-hand experience building our great universities will ensure the UNC System’s continued success and I appreciate President Ross’s and President Spellings’s willingness to lead this commission.”

The Commission will assess the current appointment system of public university governance in North Carolina and make recommendations to the Governor on how it can be reformed and strengthened. Members of this Commission will come from varying backgrounds related to experience with the UNC System, general experience with higher education governance, and experience with higher education best practices.

The Executive Order requires commissioners to deliver a report no later than eight months from the Order’s signing. The report will include an assessment of the current public university governance structure and any additional recommendations as requested by the Governor regarding the need for support and oversight of the state’s public universities.