Governor Cooper expresses gratitude on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

People around the country are showing their support for the thousands of officers who serve their community (Photo: MGN)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, observed on January 9th of each year.

The commemorative day first began in 2015, when multiple organizations created the idea of using it to express gratitude for United States officers.

“On this National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, let’s honor these professionals who make courageous sacrifices to protect their communities and the people of our state,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “We are grateful for these brave men and women working hard in a stressful time to help keep the peace.”

There are several ways to show your support. You can send a note of thanks to your local, county or state police agency. You can wear blue, turn your social media channels blue or shine a blue porch light to show your support. Lastly, you can share your support using #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay to share on social media.