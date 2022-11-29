Governor Cooper highlights transition to clean bus, truck transportation future

Governor Cooper took a look at electric trucks and vans Tuesday morning (Photo: Governor's Office)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper is highlighting the importance of medium and heavy duty electric vehicles to North Carolina’s future.

Cooper spoke at a Bootcamp and showcase Tuesday morning, taking a look at vehicles and learning more about them.

“North Carolina has already made great progress in electric vehicle manufacturing, and we’re well-positioned to be at the head of the global market transition to zero-emission vans, buses and trucks,” Governor Cooper said. “We’ll continue working with businesses and manufacturers across the state to strengthen our economy, create jobs and confront the climate crisis.”

The Governor’s Office says Cooper has done a lot recently to move the state’s vehicles toward a more electric-reliant future.