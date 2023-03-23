Governor Cooper planning to sign Medicaid expansion bill after NC House passes proposal

Gov. Roy Cooper says he plans to sign a Medicaid expansion bill into law (Photo: PBS NC)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — A proposed bill that would expand Medicaid coverage across the state has passed in the NC House after passing in the NC Senate earlier this week.

With passage of House Bill 76, more than 600,000 North Carolinians will now have access to healthcare, according to a press release.

The legislation will also enable North Carolina access to $1.8 billion in federal dollars available through the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) which will help hospitals recover from losses due to Medicaid reimbursement being less than the cost of care provided. The bill also expands postpartum coverage for mothers and creates a statewide workforce development program.

“Medicaid Expansion is a once in a generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy, and I look forward to signing this legislation soon,” Governor Cooper said.