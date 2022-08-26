Governor Cooper proclaims Women’s Equality Day; WFD highlights women firefighters

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed August 26 as Women’s Equality Day in North Carolina to honor women leaders across the state and encourage residents to support organizations that advocate for social progress and equity for women.

“Today, we celebrate the women in our communities who are breaking barriers and the women who inspired them,” Governor Cooper said. “Smart, strong women leaders will continue to lead the way as we work to ensure that everyone has access to equal opportunities, pay and respect for their contributions.”

Women’s Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted some women the right to vote. However, it also recognizes ongoing gender disparities and the continued effort to advocate for the rights and privileges for all people regardless of sex, race, religion or socioeconomic status.

“While a great deal of progress has been made there is still work to be done to overcome the many disparities impacting women and our diverse communities,” NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell said. “It will certainly take a commitment from all of us to make a step towards change.”

The Wilmington Fire Department is also using today to highlight their women firefighters.

They say a study done in 2020 found women only make up 5 percent of the department’s uniformed staff.

The department says they want to celebrate the women staff they have and want to work to continue to challenge gender stereotypes and inequities.