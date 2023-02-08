Governor Cooper recognizes The North Carolina Ports for export excellence

The NC Ports have been recognized by Governor Roy cooper (Photo: NC Ports)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Seven North Carolina companies were recognized Wednesday for growing their sales success in international markets at the 2022 Governor’s Export Awards.

The companies service a range of sectors, from tactical components to bicycle wheel manufacturing and textile machinery.

“Last year, North Carolina was able to export more than $40 billion in goods and services to more than 200 countries, showing the global economy has a demand for North Carolina products,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Our state meets that demand with strong companies like the ones we are recognizing today.”

The winners in several categories of the 2022 Governor’s Export Awards are:

Governor’s Award for Excellence – Navis TubeTex in Davidson County

Small Business – Industry Nine Componentry in Buncombe County

Large Business – FAIRFIELD® in Caldwell County

Rural – Raptor Tactical, LLC, in Cumberland County

Global Reach – Flowers Timber Company, Inc., in Wayne County

Export Partner – The North Carolina Ports in New Hanover County

E-Commerce – National Drug Source, Inc., in Cabarrus County

“North Carolina Ports is proud to be the international gateway to North Carolina’s business and industries,” said Brian E. Clark, executive director of North Carolina Ports. “North Carolina Ports supports more than 88,000 jobs statewide, and our work generates more than $660 million in local and state tax revenues.”