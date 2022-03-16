Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order establishing state of NC joint cybersecurity task force

(Photo: Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)– Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 254 formally establishing the State of North Carolina Joint Cybersecurity Task Force on Wednesday.

NCDIT, N.C. Emergency Management, the N.C. National Guard and the N.C. Local Government Information Systems Association Cybersecurity Strike Team make up the Task Force.

It currently provides incident coordination, resource support and technical assistance to state and local government agencies and educational entities like schools and universities that have been the target of significant cybersecurity incidents.

The Order comes as cybersecurity threats are increasing in volume and sophistication, requiring a need to understand the threat landscape to prevent attacks and to protect the state’s information technology networks and critical infrastructure.

“The invasion of Ukraine and the threats of Russian inspired cyberattacks remind us of the cybersecurity threats that already exist every day,” said Governor Cooper. “It’s more important than ever for us to work together proactively to prevent these crimes and respond quickly when they occur and this Task Force is helping us do that.”

The cybersecurity of North Carolina’s critical infrastructure will be enhanced through greater interaction between the Task Force and public and private stakeholders to identify and respond to cybersecurity threats.

Other state agencies, federal agencies, and additional stakeholders may partner with the Task Force as needed.