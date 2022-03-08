Governor Cooper tours the State Port’s improvements

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper made a visit to the State Port Tuesday. He toured the Port’s new South Gate Container Complex, which opened Valentine’s Day.

The new system makes picking up and dropping off containers about twice as fast and doubles container storage capacity to 1.2 million. Cooper said it will bring more jobs to the area and help with supply chain issues.

“It also helps equipment move through the system better and can help lower the cost for working families,” said Cooper. “This is excited that the port of Wilmington can double the production process and getting these contain

ers from one place to the next.”

Cooper also took a glass-bottom elevator 155 feet up one of the port’s cranes, getting a better idea of how skilled crane operators work.