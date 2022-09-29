Governor Cooper urges awareness, preparedness ahead of Ian

Gov. Roy Cooper spoke Thursday afternoon about how NC is preparing for Ian

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to pay close attention to the weather and take necessary precautions as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state.

“Hurricane Ian reminds us how unpredictable these storms can be and North Carolinians should be prepared when it reaches our state,” Governor Cooper said Thursday. “Heavy rains, up to seven inches in some areas, are likely to bring some flooding. Landslides are a threat in our mountains and there’s a chance of tornadoes statewide. Coastal flooding and gusty winds are likely as the storm passes through. This storm is still dangerous.”

Effects from Ian will arrive as soon as Thursday evening, with potential impacts including significant rainfall statewide, gusty winds, flash flooding and storm surge in coastal counties. Heavy rain will arrive along the NC coast tonight, spreading westward during the day Friday.

On Wednesday, Governor Cooper declared a State of Emergency, activating the state’s emergency operations plan, waiving transportation rules governing fuel and critical supplies and protecting consumers from price gouging. On Thursday morning, the State Emergency Response Team activated at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, with plans to begin 24-hour operations Friday morning.

As Ian approaches, state officials advise these tips to make sure your family is personally prepared: