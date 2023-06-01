Governor Cooper visits Wilmington, expresses commitment to protecting public schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in the Cape Fear Thursday morning.

Cooper visited College Road Early Childhood Center, touring a handful of preschool classrooms.

He also sat in on learning activities and received a few cards from students.

Governor Cooper expressed his commitment to protecting public schools across North Carolina, declaring it a state of emergency.

Cooper also called GOP plans for teacher pay and voucher programs a “disaster”.

We’ll have more about Cooper’s visit tonight on our evening news.