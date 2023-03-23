Governor Cooper visits Winter Park Elementary, highlights proposed budget

Governor Roy Cooper visited Wilmington Thursday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in the Cape Fear Thursday afternoon, visiting a Wilmington elementary school.

Cooper swung by Winter Park Elementary School in Wilmington and highlighted his recommended budget investments to support teachers, students and schools.

The Governor’s budget, First in Opportunity, would offer significant teacher salary raises to make North Carolina 1st in the southeast in teacher pay, as well as ensure the state meets its constitutional obligation to provide a sound, basic education for every student, according to a press release.

“Our schools and teachers make it possible for every child to have a chance to succeed,” Governor Cooper said. “They need critical support to continue their work and my budget makes meaningful investments to make sure there are qualified teachers in every classroom, skilled principals in every school, and impactful funding to support every student in North Carolina.”

During the school visit, Governor Cooper toured classrooms and met with teachers and students.