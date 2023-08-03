Governor Roy Cooper makes disaster declaration for NC town after tornado devastation

The EF-3 tornado blew through a mobile home park in the Town of Dortches (Photo: CNN/WRAL)

DORTCHES, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks after an EF-3 tornado devastated parts of the state, Governor Roy Cooper has now issued a disaster declaration for the Town of Dortches.

This declaration is meant to assist the town in receiving the help they need, as the original damage assessment did not meet the requirements to receive help from the federal government.

Now that a disaster declaration has been put in place, additional funding will be given to assist in cleaning up fallen debris, structural damages, and emergency response needs.