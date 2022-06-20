Governor Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Office of the Governor.

They say Cooper is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.

Governor Cooper is vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” Governor Cooper said. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

Governor Cooper will be working from home and following the CDC guidance on isolation.

The Governor’s Office says studies show that vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected, and that vaccines and booster shots remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.