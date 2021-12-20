Governor’s Highway Safety Program grant applications open Jan. 1

NC Highway Patrol (Photo: NC Department of Public Safety)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (NCGHSP) will soon be accepting grant applications for communities planning traffic safety programs. The grants will be for federal fiscal 2023, which is from Oct. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2023.

The application period is from Jan. 1-31. People should complete their applications online by first registering for the N.C. Department of Transportation Enterprise Business Services Portal and then completing the application in the NCGHSP Grants Portal.

Successful grant applications create programs to address impaired driving, seat belt use, police traffic services, traffic records and safety outreach for young drivers.

NCGHSP also has limited funding for safety initiatives involving older drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, distracted drivers, commercial motor vehicles and school buses.

Law enforcement agencies, hospitals, educational organizations, state agencies, public health agencies and others are encouraged to apply.

Last year, NCGHSP provided approximately $18 million to outside organizations for highway safety projects. Much of the funding went to law enforcement agencies to provide the overtime hours, full-time staff and equipment needed to conduct local and state traffic safety education and enforcement efforts.

Among the other programs funded last year were efforts to improve crime lab testing, train prosecutors about traffic safety laws, and create outreach programs for high school students.

Most grants are used as seed money to get programs started. NCGHSP also provides funding for outreach programs that aim to change public behavior, including the Click It or Ticket and Booze It & Lose It campaigns.

For additional questions, see the NCGHSP Grant Information page or contact Stacy Deans, NCGHSP Assistant Director, at smdeans@ncdot.gov