Grand Carnivale returns to Carowinds June 24th

Aerial view of Carowinds amusement park

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY)—Celebrate the world on a grand scale at Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale, a larger-than-life international festival with extravagant sights, pulsing rhythms, delicious international food, a spectacular parade, block parties, and fun traditions from around the globe.

The limited-time event runs from Saturday, June 25th through Sunday, July 10th, and is a one-of-a-kind immersive international celebration.

The 16-day festival returns for the second consecutive year at Carowinds.

Guests will take a culinary trip around the world with samples of more than 20 delicious creations from six different countries.

In 2022, guests will be able to taste new menu offerings from China, France, Germany, India, Italy, and Spain.

Each country’s menu offers multiple sweets and savories plus alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Grand Carnivale’s Spectacle of Color parade occurs nightly at 8:30 p.m., and includes 120 mesmerizing performers, vibrant music, colorful costumes, and countless beads flying through the air.

The parade features seven authentic floats, produced by Kern Studios direct from New Orleans, La., including a float that includes eight selected Carowinds’ in-park guests.

For more information, click here to go to their website.