Grandfather Mountain to host viewings of synchronous fireflies

LINVILLE, NC (WSOC) — For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain will be welcoming the public to watch firsthand the unique spectacle of its synchronous fireflies this summer.

The viewing nights, titled “Grandfather Glows: Bioluminescent Evenings on Grandfather Mountain,” are scheduled for June 26, June 29 and July 1.

Tickets for Grandfather Glows go on sale May 23. Only 200 tickets will be available for each nighttime viewing event. The cost for adults is $60 and children are $35. For Bridge Club members, adult tickets are $51 and children’s tickets are $29. The event lasts from 7 to 11 p.m.

