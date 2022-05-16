Green Swamp Preserve remains closed to the public

Efforts continue to extinguish a wildfire caused by a lightning strike

FILE- Efforts Continue to Extinguish Wildfire (Lisa McNee / BLM / CC BY 2.0)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Trails at The Nature Conservancy’s Green Swamp Preserve in Brunswick County are closed because of an ongoing wildfire.

It is unlikely that the trails will reopen this week because efforts are still underway to extinguish the fire, which was the result of a lightning strike on May 8.

“We know people love to walk in the Green Swamp,” said Deborah Maurer, who is director of the Conservancy’s Southeastern North Carolina office. “But the fire poses a potential risk for visitors. And visitors could also hamper our efforts to put this fire out.”

We will keep updating the status of the fire and trails as more information becomes available.

You can also keep up with these updates by checking The Nature Conservancy in North Carolina’s Facebook page.